Administration

First lady’s plane diverted due to aircraft issue

by Alex Gangitano - 04/03/23 4:12 PM ET
First lady Jill Biden’s plane experienced an aircraft issue on Monday while on its way to Michigan, and it was diverted back to Colorado.

The plane landed safely in Denver Monday afternoon after it had taken off from Colorado to bring the first lady to Michigan.

“Everyone is safe. We’re back on the ground in Denver,” her spokesperson Vanessa Valdivia said on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Biden was traveling to Colorado and Michigan as part of the Biden administration’s Investing in America Tour, which aims to highlight President Biden’s economic agenda.

She was set to visit Delta College’s main campus in Bay County, Mich., to highlight their workforce training programs, but her trip will be postponed for a later date, according to her office.

Earlier on Monday, the first lady joined Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) at the Colorado State Capitol for a panel. She then began her travel to MBS International Airport in Freeland, Mich., before the plane was diverted back.

The first lady’s trip on Monday came as the president traveled to Minnesota, a trip that was also part of the administration’s Investing in America Tour. 

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

