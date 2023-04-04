trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden speaks with King Charles, says first lady will attend coronation

by Alex Gangitano - 04/04/23 5:58 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 04/04/23 5:58 PM ET
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the airport in Berlin
Jens Buettner/dpa via AP
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the airport in Berlin.

President Biden on Tuesday told Britain’s King Charles III that first lady Jill Biden will be attending his upcoming coronation on behalf of the United States, adding that he wants to meet with him despite missing the event.

The first lady will lead a delegation to the United Kingdom for the coronation, set to take place on May 6. The president, who was expected to not attend, congratulated Charles and also conveyed “his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date,” according to the White House.

The White House said the president’s call on Tuesday underscored “the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples.”

In the past, presidents have not attended a coronation for a British monarch.

During the last coronation for Queen Elizabeth II, then-President Eisenhower did not attend and also chose to send a delegation. The U.S. delegation at the time did not include the first lady, but included the governor of California and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, among others.

The president and first lady attended Elizabeth’s funeral in September, joining other leaders from around the world. Biden also had called the king in September to offer condolences on the passing of his mother, during which he conveyed that he wants to continue a close relationship with him.

Tags Elizabeth II Jill Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s next court date pushes up against 2024 primaries
  2. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  3. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  4. Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts, heads to Florida: live coverage
  5. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  6. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  7. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  8. What is falsifying business records? Breaking down the Trump 34-count indictment
  9. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  10. Trump campaign fundraises off fake mugshot
  11. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  12. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
  13. Protests outside Manhattan courthouse paired Trump revelry with scorn
  14. Caitlin Clark defends Angel Reese: ‘I don’t think she should be ...
  15. Trump pleads not guilty in historic arraignment
  16. Watch live: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds press conference following Trump ...
  17. PHOTOS: Protesters clash as Trump pleads not guilty
  18. Judge warns Trump to ‘refrain’ from social media posts that could incite ...
Load more

Video

See all Video