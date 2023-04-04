Biden speaks with King Charles, says first lady will attend coronation

President Biden on Tuesday told Britain’s King Charles III that first lady Jill Biden will be attending his upcoming coronation on behalf of the United States, adding that he wants to meet with him despite missing the event.

The first lady will lead a delegation to the United Kingdom for the coronation, set to take place on May 6. The president, who was expected to not attend, congratulated Charles and also conveyed “his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date,” according to the White House.

The White House said the president’s call on Tuesday underscored “the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples.”

In the past, presidents have not attended a coronation for a British monarch.

During the last coronation for Queen Elizabeth II, then-President Eisenhower did not attend and also chose to send a delegation. The U.S. delegation at the time did not include the first lady, but included the governor of California and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, among others.

The president and first lady attended Elizabeth’s funeral in September, joining other leaders from around the world. Biden also had called the king in September to offer condolences on the passing of his mother, during which he conveyed that he wants to continue a close relationship with him.