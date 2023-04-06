Biden congratulates Johnson on win in Chicago mayoral race

President Biden on Thursday congratulated Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (D) on Wednesday after he won the mayoral election in the Windy City, the White House said.

Johnson, a progressive, defeated former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a centrist candidate. He will succeed Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D). Johnson and Vallas were the two top vote-getters during the initial February race, where Lightfoot lost her bid for reelection.

Johnson prevailed against Vallas 51 percent to 49 percent on Tuesday.

While the pair are both Democrats, they offered voters two very distinct choices.

Vallas campaigned as a tough-on-crime contender and a school choice advocate who supports charter schools. Johnson spoke about the issue of public safety and crime through initiatives he wanted to introduce, including an Office of Community Safety and by doubling summer youth employment.

The Chicago mayoral inauguration will happen on May 15.