White House: Vote to expel Tennessee lawmakers over gun violence protests is ‘undemocratic’

by Brett Samuels - 04/06/23 2:45 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The White House on Thursday condemned a vote in the Tennessee House of Representatives to expel three Democratic lawmakers for protesting against gun violence, calling it “undemocratic.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the situation as the Tennessee House was set to vote on the expulsion of state Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who led protests from the House floor last week in the wake of a shooting at a Nashville school.

“The fact that this vote is happening is shocking, undemocratic and without precedent,” Jean-Pierre said at a briefing with reporters. “Across Tennessee and across America our kids are paying the price for the actions of Republican lawmakers who continue to refuse to take action on stronger gun laws.”

Jean-Pierre added that President Biden will continue to call on Congress to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, to mandate safe gun storage and to strengthen background checks.

Jones, Johnson and Pearson led chants on the House floor last Thursday and used a bullhorn. Resolutions to expel them state that they engaged in “disorderly behavior” and “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives.” 

State House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) had said they were removed from their committee assignments on Monday.

Jones, Johnson and Pearson have denounced the effort, but Republicans have a supermajority in the chamber, so they should likely have the votes to oust them. Pearson and Jones are both first-term lawmakers. Johnson has served in the House since 2019.

The three Democrats participated in the demonstrations to push for stronger gun laws after three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville grade school late last month.

