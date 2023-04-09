trending:

Trump wishes Happy Easter to ‘pathetic RINOs’ and ‘radical left Democrats’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/09/23 4:54 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former President Trump on Sunday continued his tradition of wishing a happy Easter to his political enemies.

“Happy Easter to all, including those that dream endlessly of destroying our country because they are incapable of dreaming about anything else,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

He extended his message to critics of his border wall and proposed voting reforms, along with “all of those weak & pathetic Rinos, Radical left Democrats, Socialists, Marxists, & communists who are killing our nation.”

RINO, a term that Trump has widely used in the past years toward his Republican critics, stands for “Republican in Name Only.”

Trump has been sending his Easter message for years, though they have become longer over the years.

In 2015, he wrote simply in a tweet: “I wish everyone, including the haters and losers, a very happy Easter!”

His 2021 message was focused on his false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election. “Happy Easter to ALL,” Trump said in a statement, “including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!”

In his 2022 Easter missive, he specifically called out New York Attorney General Letitia James, who opened a probe into alleged tax fraud by Trump and his organization.

“Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James,” said a message from Trump’s PAC.

“May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!”

Trump announced his third run for the White House shortly after the midterm elections in November, and last week became the first-ever current or former U.S. president criminally charged after being indicted in New York City.

The charges were in connection with a six-figure payment that his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to silence her allegations that the two had an affair, which Trump denies. 

Trump, whose facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan, pleaded not guilty to all counts against him during his arraignment last week. 

