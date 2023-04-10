trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says he plans on running in 2024

by Brett Samuels - 04/10/23 8:51 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 04/10/23 8:51 AM ET
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 31, 2023 before boarding Marine One. Biden is heading to Mississippi to survey damage from a recent tornado. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden on Monday said he plans on running for reelection in 2024, but he’s not yet ready to make an official announcement.

Biden spoke with NBC’s Al Roker for a “Today” show segment on the White House Easter egg roll. Roker asked the president if he had plans to host more of the events in the future, a nod to his reelection plans.

“I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know,” Biden said with a smile.

“Are you saying that you would be taking part in our upcoming election in 2024? Help a brother out, make some news for me,” Roker said.

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden responded.

Biden has for months said he intends to run for a second term, but the timeline for an official announcement has repeatedly slipped. Advisers first indicated the president may announce his plans around February’s State of the Union address, but when that didn’t happen, reports suggested Biden would announce in the spring.

The latest reports are that Biden may wait until the summer to announce, with those around him arguing there is no major rush and a delayed announcement would allow him to focus on the job of being president and promoting his agenda to the public.

Biden, who would be 82 at the start of a second term, has yet to draw a major primary challenger despite some concerns about his age. Author Marianne Williamson, who ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2020, has declared she is running for the Democratic nomination.

Tags Al Roker Marianne Williamson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  2. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  3. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  4. Key takeaways from major US intelligence leak
  5. Barr says Trump ‘most likely’ to lose to Biden among GOP candidates
  6. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
  7. Biden says he plans on running in 2024
  8. Christie: Trump’s post-arrest speech like a guy ‘griping about his bad ...
  9. 10 High-Paying Jobs On The Rise In The U.S. 
  10. Barr says US potentially has ‘very good evidence’ Trump obstructed justice ...
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — This looks like a challenging week for the GOP
  12. Thousands of purple creatures wash ashore in California
  13. Ukraine suggests Russia altered leaked US intelligence documents 
  14. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  15. Leaked documents detail dire assessments of Ukrainian army: reports
  16. Ocasio-Cortez: If Supreme Court upholds abortion pill block, it could ...
  17. SNL parody features Trump comparing himself to Jesus on Easter
  18. Tennessee Democrat says expulsions ‘more of a control issue than racist’
Load more

Video

See all Video