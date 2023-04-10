Biden renews call for gun reform after Louisville mass shooting

President Biden on Monday called gun control measures “long overdue,” urging Republicans in Congress to act in the wake of the mass shooting in Louisville, Ky., earlier that day.

At least four people were killed and eight others hospitalized from a downtown shooting at the Old National Bank on Louisville’s Main Street earlier on Monday. Police arrived amid gunfire and exchanged shots with the suspected shooter, who died on scene, according to authorities.

Biden questioned in a statement how much more gun violence needs to occur before Republicans agree to work on gun control measures, blaming the GOP for the lack of action.

“How many more Americans must die before Republicans in Congress will act to protect our communities?” the president said. “It’s long past time that we require safe storage of firearms. Require background checks for all gun sales. Eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. We can and must do these things now.”

The president in his statement pointed to moves in Florida and North Carolina that he argued are “dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship, and communities less safe.” The White House last week condemned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for signing into law a bill that allows residents to carry concealed guns without a permit.

“It’s unconscionable, it’s reckless, and too many Americans are paying with their lives,” Biden said on Monday.

The president thanked the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers in his statement and said he and the first lady are praying for the victims.