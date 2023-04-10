trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris announces $1.7B in grants for more than 600 community lenders

by Lauren Sforza - 04/10/23 10:23 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/10/23 10:23 PM ET
Vice President Harris
Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP
Vice President Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Vice President Harris on Monday announced $1.7 billion in grants for more than 600 community lenders to support small businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, housing and commercial real estate as they seek to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris announced the grants as part of the Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, saying that the loans will go to support local lending institutions that primarily serve minority communities, which may be hesitant to seek out a loan from a bigger bank. She said that the lenders will not need to pay back “not even a dollar of this investment,” and noting that the awards are grants, not loans.

“These banks predominantly do business in overlooked and underserved communities,” she said. They know these communities. They understand these communities. And in particular, most importantly, they know and see the capacity of these communities.”

Harris said that the grants will support smaller institutions that were affected by COVID-19, including 70 community lenders in Puerto Rico. Other lenders who will receive the grants include Community First Fund in Pennsylvania, PACE Finance Corporation in California and BankPlus in Missouri.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that the funds will help with the country’s economic recovery.

“These grant funds will be transformative for grantees that are building a more equitable, resilient economy, along with helping sustain our strong economic recovery” Yellen said. “These critical resources will allow mission-driven lenders to expand access to capital in financially underserved communities, which will help increase contributions to long-term economic growth.”

Tags Janet Yellen Janet Yellen Kamala Harris Treasury Department

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  2. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  3. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  4. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  5. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  6. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  7. Florida student paper calls out Sasse silence: ‘We’ve all been ghosted’
  8. Justin Jones sworn back into Tennessee House days after GOP expulsion
  9. Weight loss in older adults associated with risk of early death, study finds
  10. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  11. Will Gavin Newsom run for president? Experts say it’s not if, but when.
  12. 65 percent in new poll against lifting retirement age for Americans in their 20s
  13. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  14. Biden signs bill ending national COVID-19 emergency
  15. 14 trans and nonbinary legislators tell Biden they’re concerned about Title ...
  16. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  17. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  18. Ohio Republican who was waved off last Senate bid by Trump set to challenge ...
Load more

Video

See all Video