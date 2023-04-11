trending:

Administration

Harris to highlight DC project to cap off ‘Investing in America’ blitz

by Brett Samuels - 04/11/23 8:43 AM ET
Vice President Harris
Greg Nash
Vice President Harris speaks during an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to thank staff and volunteers for their efforts during the midterm elections.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will announce funding for a major infrastructure project connecting Virginia to Washington, D.C., as the White House wraps up a three-week travel blitz to highlight economic investments.

Harris’s announcement will coincide with other administration officials fanning out around the country that day.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Albany, N.Y., for an infrastructure announcement and White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu will be in Madison, Wis. Two Federal Highway Administration officials will also travel to South Carolina and California, respectively.

The travel will close out the “Investing in America” tour, a three-week travel blitz to highlight President Biden’s economic agenda and investments through legislation passed last year.

Biden traveled to North Carolina and Minnesota as part of the effort, during which roughly a dozen top administration officials visited more than 25 states to talk about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan and the CHIPS and Science Act, all of which Biden signed into law during his first two years in office.

The travel comes as the White House has made a concerted effort to draw contrasts between legislation Biden has signed during his first two years in office and efforts by House Republicans to claw back some of that funding or reform government programs.

