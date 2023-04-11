Biden administration plans to sanction fentanyl traffickers

The White House on Tuesday announced plans to increase sanctions on drug traffickers and disrupt the movement of fentanyl to respond to the increase of illicit drugs coming into the United States.

The administration is aiming to crack down on drug traffickers by targeting their financial activities and targeting the funds they typically need to operate illicit supply chains

“The Biden-Harris Administration will expand its efforts to disrupt the illicit financial activities that fund these criminals by increasing accountability measures, including financial sanctions, on key targets to obstruct drug traffickers’ access to the U.S. financial system and illicit financial flows,” according to a face sheet released by the White House.

The administration plans to strengthen collaboration with international partners on anti-money laundering efforts related to drug trafficking. Additionally, it is using global partners and building a coalition to help develop solutions and it is working to strengthen federal law enforcement coordination at the southern border, the fact sheet said.

And, it will work to strengthen partnerships with the private sector to “interdict more illicit substances and production materials.”

President Biden will also call on Congress to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I. The Drug Enforcement Agency defines Schedule I as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” Fentanyl-related substances are currently temporarily rated as Schedule I, but that measure expires Dec. 31, 2024.

In his State of the Union address earlier this year, Biden had asked for bipartisan action to crack down on fentanyl, including by permanently scheduling it Schedule I.