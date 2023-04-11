trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden calls Russia detention of journalist Evan Gershkovich ‘totally illegal’

by Alex Gangitano - 04/11/23 11:08 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 04/11/23 11:08 AM ET
President Joe Biden talks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is traveling the United Kingdom and Ireland in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden on Tuesday said that the Russians detaining Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is “totally illegal,” following the State Department designating him as “wrongfully detained.”

“We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening,” Biden said while leaving for a trip to Ireland. 

The president added that declaring him as wrongfully detained “changes the dynamic.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the wrongfully detained designation on Monday, which officially transfers responsibility of the case to the State Department’s Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Biden also said that he tried to call Gershkovich’s family on Monday and missed them, but will try them again while aboard Air Force One.

Gershkovich was arrested by the Russian Federal Security Service, the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, in Yekaterinburg on March 30. Russian authorities claim he was allegedly trying to gain access to classified information.

The Biden administration has been working since then to gain access to Gershkovich and to get more information about the arrest.

Both the Biden administration and the Wall Street Journal have rejected the claims that Gershkovich was spying.

Tags Biden administration Evan Gershkovich Joe Biden russia Wall Street Journal

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  2. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  3. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  4. Dwindling weapons, leaked Ukraine-Russia docs raise pressure on US government
  5. Haley campaign rips Trump, DeSantis in donor memo
  6. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  7. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  8. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  9. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  10. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  11. Pennsylvania GOP braces for primary brawl in bid to oust Casey
  12. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  13. Florida student paper calls out Sasse silence: ‘We’ve all been ghosted’
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Political pushback from Tennessee to Texas
  15. Biden signs bill ending national COVID-19 emergency
  16. These lawmakers traded bank stocks amid the banking crisis
  17. Texas bills call for renewables to help save declining fossil fuel sector
  18. Abortion pill issue will show us what this Supreme Court is really made of
Load more

Video

See all Video