Administration

Obama-era DOJ spokesman Matthew Miller tapped for State Department role

by Jared Gans - 04/11/23 6:47 PM ET
Former Obama-era Justice Department spokesman Matthew Miller has been chosen to become the next spokesperson for the State Department. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday that he benefited from Miller’s knowledge, experience and “deep understanding” of foreign policy when he oversaw Blinken’s nomination to his Cabinet post. 

He said Miller stepped up early into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year when he joined the National Security Council to lead communications and outreach to support Ukrainian sovereignty and defenses. 

Miller’s appointment comes after Blinken announced last month that former spokesperson Ned Price would leave his role by the end of the month and transition to a role working directly for Blinken. 

Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel has served as the department’s acting spokesperson in the meantime. 

Politico reported on Monday that Miller was a top contender to become the next spokesperson.

Miller previously served as the director of the Office of Public Affairs and spokesperson for former Attorney General Eric Holder, making him “no stranger to navigating and communicating on complex, global challenges like those we face today,” Blinken said. 

“Matt, along with Vedant and rest of the Office of the Spokesperson, will continue the Department’s commitment to access and transparency,” he said. “I am grateful to Matt for once again agreeing to serve his country and look forward to once again benefitting from his counsel and expertise.”

