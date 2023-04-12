trending:

Administration

Watch live: Biden speaks in Belfast

by TheHill.com - 04/12/23 7:45 AM ET
President Biden is scheduled to speak Wednesday morning in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as part of his trip to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He will discuss business development in Northern Ireland during remarks at Ulster University.

Biden met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak briefly earlier in the day.

Watch Biden’s remarks, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET, in the video player above.

