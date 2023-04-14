Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from Irish cathedral

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Friday afternoon to the citizens of County Mayo, Ireland.

The Ireland trip this week has been very personal for the president, who often talks about his Irish heritage.

On Wednesday, he marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in Belfast, expressing his strong support for the peace deal.

Biden met with Irish President Michael Higgins and participated in a tree planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell on Wednesday. He also met with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and the two attended a youth Gaelic sports demonstration in Dublin.

The president then visited County Louth, where some of his ancestors lived, before traveling to County Mayo to speak with local residents.

The event begins at 4:15 p.m. Eastern.

Watch the live video above.