‘Outrageous and unacceptable’: Biden slams GOP for standing with NRA in wake of Alabama, Kentucky gun violence

President Biden blasted Republicans Sunday for standing with the National Rifle Association in the wake of two more shootings in Alabama and Kentucky.

“This morning, our nation is once again grieving for at least four Americans tragically killed at a teen’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama as well as two others killed last night in a crowded public park in Louisville,” Biden said in a statement Sunday. “Jill and I are praying for their families, and for the many others injured and fighting for their lives in the wake of this weekend’s gun violence.”

A shooting at a 16-year-old’s birthday party in Alabama Saturday night killed four people and injured more than a dozen teenagers, according to law enforcement. In Louisville, Ky. two people died and four were left injured after shots were fired into a crowd at Chickasaw Park. These pair of shootings are the latest in a recent string of gun violence across the country, including a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville that ended with five deaths just days before the shooting in Chickasaw Park.

Biden criticized GOP members for not acting on gun violence, saying that Americans want commonsense gun laws. He again reiterated that it is up to Congress to pass gun safety laws and to approve a national ban of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theater, or to the park?” Biden asked in his statement.

“This is outrageous and unacceptable. Americans agree and want lawmakers to act on commonsense gun safety reforms,” he continued. “Instead, this past week Americans saw national Republican elected leaders stand alongside the NRA in a race to the bottom on dangerous laws that further erode gun safety. Our communities need and deserve better.”

Biden also praised Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) for signing an executive order to expand background checks for gun purchases and for calling on the Tennessee state legislature to pass red flag laws, saying he hopes “more Republican officials will follow suit and take action.” The governor’s actions come in the aftermath of the Covenant School shooting last month that left six people dead, including three nine-year-old children.

“I stand ready, as I always have been, to work across the aisle in good faith on federal legislation that will save lives,” Biden continued. “It is within Congress’ power to require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines – and this should happen without delay.”

