Two-thirds say Congress shouldn’t interfere with Trump legal probes: poll

Two-thirds of respondents said in a new CBS News/You Gov poll that Congress shouldn’t interfere with recent legal investigations involving former President Trump.

The new poll, published Monday, found that 67 percent of respondents said that GOP lawmakers shouldn’t interfere with the investigations involving former President Trump, while 33 percent of respondents said that GOP lawmakers should make an effort to stop law enforcement investigations into Trump.

There was a stark divide along party lines. Nearly six in 10 Republican respondents (56 percent) said that GOP lawmakers should interfere with law enforcement investigations into Trump, compared to 21 percent of Democrats and 21 percent of Independents.

Nearly eight in 10 Democrat respondents (79 percent) said that the legal investigations into Trump should run their course, compared to 73 percent of Independents and 44 percent of Republicans, according to the poll.

The poll comes as former President Trump, who announced his third presidential campaign at his Mar-a-Lago estate last November, became the first-ever current or former U.S. president criminally charged after being indicted in New York City earlier this month.

Trump was charged in connection with a six-figure payment that his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to silence her allegations that the two had an affair, which Trump denies.

Trump, who is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan, has pleaded not guilty to all counts against him during his arraignment.

In response to Trump’s indictment, the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee held a meeting on Monday that focused on violent crime in New York City, as the House GOP expressed their displeasure with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) after a grand jury he enlisted indicted the former president.

The CBS News/You Gov poll was conducted from April 12 to April 14 with a total of 2,065 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.2 percentage points.