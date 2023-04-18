trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence

by Alex Gangitano - 04/18/23 12:25 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 04/18/23 12:25 PM ET

A toddler on Tuesday squeezed through the fencing in front of the White House and was able to get onto the property before Secret Service scooped him up.

The unidentified child got through the metal fence on the north side of the complex, making his way toward the North Lawn while his parents were on Pennsylvania Avenue.

“The Secret Service Uniformed Division today encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds. The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited,” Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told The Hill.

Onlookers inside the White House property noticed fuss, and some spotted the child being removed by Secret Service.

Access to the White House complex was restricted during the commotion. President Biden was on the property at the time of the pint-sized perimeter breach.

The parents of the child were questioned and sent on their way with the trespassing tot in tow.

The White House fencing is roughly 13 feet tall after recently being nearly doubled in height. The toddler is likely the first person to successfully intrude onto White House property since then.

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  2. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  3. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  4. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  5. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  6. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  7. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  8. Christie knocks DeSantis on Disney, says it’s not ‘conservative’ to ...
  9. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  10. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  11. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  12. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  13. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  14. Fox News vs. Dominion: Blockbuster media fight set for courtroom
  15. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  16. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  17. GOP support for Trump slips in new poll
  18. FDA: Single dose of bivalent COVID vaccine enough for most people
Load more

Video

See all Video