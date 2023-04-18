After multiple shootings, White House says victims deserve action on guns

The White House on Tuesday argued that action on gun safety is what the federal government owes the victims of a recent spate of shootings, calling on Congress to act.

“Action on gun safety is what we owe to those who have had their lives stolen from them and it is what the majority of the American people want to see,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She highlighted four shootings over the last few days, starting with the shooting at a Sweet 16 party in Alabama on Saturday night that left four people dead. She mentioned the shooting in a park in Louisville, Kentucky, also on Saturday night, that left two people dead.

She noted that Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old, was shot in Kansas City, Missouri, after reportedly going to the wrong house last Thursday. And she mentioned 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis, who was killed on Saturday, reportedly by a homeowner in upstate New York when she turned into the wrong driveway.

“These are just some of the tragedies that have actually made the headlines,” she said, adding that gun violence is the leading cause of death in children in the U.S.

She renewed President Biden’s calls for Congress to pass a legislation to secure safe storage, expand background checks, eliminate gun manufactures from immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

“I think the gun violence epidemic, more broadly, is devastating,” Jean-Pierre said. “I am tired, I’m sure you all are tired having to report on these types of shootings almost every week. We can fix this, Congress can fix this.”

She said the president wants to work “across the aisle in good faith” on federal legislation.

“We need courage on the other side of Pennsylvania, we just haven’t seen that yet. From Republicans, Republicans need to act here,” Jean-Pierre added.

Biden called Yarl on Monday evening, during which he said he hoped he has a swift recovery. Jean-Pierre said Biden also told Yarl that he is committed to fight for gun safety and the two talked about his hopes for success in high school and in the future.

Yarl, who was initially hospitalized in critical condition, is now recovering at home. A white 85-year-old Kansas City homeowner, Andrew Lester, was charged with two felonies, first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Monday evening.