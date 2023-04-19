trending:

Administration

Biden to host Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in May

by Alex Gangitano - 04/19/23 12:57 PM ET
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez winks during a press conference after a meeting with Cyprus’ president Nikos Christodoulides at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Sanchez is in Cyprus for a working visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

President Biden will host Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the White House on May 12, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Wednesday.

The meeting will be focused on strengthening the relationship with Spain, support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, and climate change, among other topics.

They will meet “to deepen the historic ties between the united states and Spain,” Jean-Pierre said.

“The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen our bilateral defense relationship, transatlantic security, and economic prosperity,” she added.

The leaders also will reiterate their “unwavering support for Ukraine” and discuss ways to impose costs on Moscow.

Spain will assume the rotating position of the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July, which will last until December. As the country prepares for that, Biden and Sánchez will discuss climate change and expanding cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Sánchez, a Socialist leader, faces a general election in December. The visit comes as Spain has experienced an ongoing drought, which has sparked political debates and territorial tensions in the country.

