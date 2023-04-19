trending:

Administration

Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/19/23 1:59 PM ET
President Biden’s approval rating has slipped to below 40 percent, almost matching the lowest approval rating of his presidency, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. 

The poll, published Wednesday, found that 39 percent of respondents approve of the job Biden is doing as president. 

The latest poll numbers are down 3 percentage points from last month’s poll, where 42 percent of respondents said they approve of Biden’s performance as president. 

By comparison, former President Trump, who announced his third presidential campaign at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last November, also experienced similar low approval ratings from Americans — 33 percent of respondents approved of the job he was doing as president in December 2017. 

When asked about the biggest problem the country is facing, 20 percent of respondents said the economy, while 10 percent of those surveyed either said the environment or crime were the country’s biggest problems, according to the poll. 

The poll comes as Biden said last week that he plans on running for reelection in 2024, but he noted that he’s not ready yet to announce the matter. 

“I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know,” Biden told NBC’s “Today” show weatherman Al Roker during the annual White House Easter egg roll, adding: “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.” 

Biden would be 82 years old by the start of his second term. Author Marianne Williamson, who ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020, and prominent anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. both announced presidential campaigns as Democrats. 

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered 1,029 responses from respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3 percentage points.

