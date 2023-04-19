trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House issues veto warning for resolution overturning the VA’s abortion policy

by Brett Samuels - 04/19/23 2:46 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 04/19/23 2:46 PM ET
President Joe Biden talks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is traveling the United Kingdom and Ireland in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The White House on Wednesday threatened a veto of a resolution that would invalidate a rule issued last year by the Department of Veterans Affairs to offer abortions in certain cases and abortion counseling to veterans.

In a Statement of Administration Policy, the White House warned the resolution “undermines patient safety and invites political interference into deeply personal decisions made by pregnant veterans and CHAMPVA beneficiaries in consultation with their health care providers, threatening their health and lives.”

If the resolution make it to President Biden’s desk, “he would veto it,” the White House said.

The VA last September announced the rule in response to the Supreme Court decision months earlier that struck down Roe v. Wade and threatened abortion access.

The agency said it would provide abortions in cases where a pregnant veteran’s life or health is at risk if their pregnancy were carried to term, or if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest.

The resolution has the support of numerous Republican senators and is led by Sens. John Boozman (R-Ark.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). Several GOP members of the House have also signed on in support of the resolution to invalidate the VA rule.

“Using our VA medical facilities to provide publicly-funded abortions is an unconstitutional abuse of the system, and it will not be tolerated,” Tuberville said in a statement in February announcing the effort to block the rule.

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  5. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  6. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  7. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  8. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of legislature’s only openly transgender ...
  9. Ohio 13-year-old dies after trying TikTok challenge
  10. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  11. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
  12. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  13. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  14. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  15. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  16. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  17. Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden
  18. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
Load more

Video

See all Video