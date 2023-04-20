trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes House GOP proposal

by Alex Gangitano - 04/20/23 6:02 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 04/20/23 6:02 AM ET

The White House early Thursday bashed the long-awaited House Republican debt limit proposal that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced the day prior, calling it a “blueprint to devastate hard-working American families.”

“Yesterday, Speaker McCarthy sided with the extreme MAGA wing of his conference and released a blueprint to devastate hard-working American families. MAGA House Republicans are holding the American economy hostage in order to take a hatchet to programs Americans rely on every day to make ends meet,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The bill pairs a debt ceiling increase expected to last into next year with what McCarthy said would be about $4.5 trillion in savings generated in part by cutting Biden administration priorities.

It aims to raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 31, 2024, whichever comes first, and it proposes reverting discretionary spending caps to fiscal 2022 levels while limiting growth to 1 percent annually over the next decade.

Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that House Republicans who vote for the bill are voting “to cut education, veterans medical care, cancer research, meals on wheels, food safety, and law enforcement.” She added they would also voting to offshore America manufacturing, take health care away for Americans, threaten food assistance for older Americans, increase energy bills, raise taxes, and “protect wealthy tax cheats.”

“That stands in stark contrast with President Biden’s Budget, which Invests in America, lowers costs for hardworking families, and cuts the deficit by asking the super-wealthy and largest corporations to pay their fair share,” Jean-Pierre said.

The bill McCarthy announced is expected to get a House floor vote next week. But with just a four-vote Republican majority, McCarthy will have to work to ensure it can pass.

The White House on Thursday reiterated calls for House Republicans to avoid default and stop playing economic brinkmanship. President Biden visited a union training facility in Maryland on Wednesday to contrast his economic vision with that of House Republicans after McCarthy spoke on Wall Street earlier this week.

The White House has been adamant that Congress should pass a clean measure to raise the debt ceiling and any negotiations over government spending should be handled separately. Biden spoke to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday night and the trio agreed that they won’t negotiate over default.

–Updated at 8:44 a.m.

Tags Debt limit default risk Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  2. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  4. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  5. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  6. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  7. Watch live: SpaceX attempts Starship launch
  8. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  9. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  10. Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump’s looks, family
  11. Judge denies Bragg’s bid to block House GOP’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz in ...
  12. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  13. Pro-life movement is the dog that caught the car
  14. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  15. Six faces of the GOP’s toxic brand
  16. Nearly 1,500 books bans implemented in the first half of this school ...
  17. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  18. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
Load more

Video

See all Video