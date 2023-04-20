IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation

Correction: The possible whistleblower is a current IRS supervisor. An earlier headline on this article contained incorrect information.

A possible whistleblower is accusing the Biden administration of mishandling the investigation into potential tax crimes related to Hunter Biden and is seeking protections to testify before Congress.

Mark Lytle, an attorney for a supervisor for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), sent Congress a letter, obtained by The Hill, on Wednesday that they have information that contradicts sworn testimony that an senior political appointee gave to Congress. It does not name the official.

The letter does not specifically name Hunter Biden, but states that the IRS agent has been overseeing the ongoing investigation into a “high-profile, controversial subject” since early 2020.

And it accuses the administration of “failure” to mitigate clear conflicts of interests in the case and details instances of preferential treatment and politics improperly affecting decisions and protocols.

“Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle,” the letter states.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the letter.

The Journal reported that people familiar with the matter said the investigation mentioned in the letter refers to the one into Hunter Biden, and ABC News reported that lawmakers have been made aware that Biden is the subject referenced.

The letter states that the IRS agent has already made “legally protected disclosures” to the U.S. Treasury inspector general for tax administration and the Justice Department’s (DOJ) inspector general. It states that some of what Lytle’s client wishes to share includes information that is restricted from being disclosed without authorization to protect private taxpayer information.

“My goal is to ensure that my client can properly share his lawfully protected disclosures with congressional committees,” Lytle said. “Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel.”

The letter was sent to the chairs and ranking members of the House Ways and Means and Judiciary committees and Senate Finance and Judiciary committees. It was also sent to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) in his capacity as the co-chair of the Senate Whistleblower Protection Caucus.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for a few years from investigators looking into his business dealings abroad, specifically income he received from a Ukrainian natural gas company and business operations in China and Kazakhstan, according to multiple reports.

The Washington Post reported in October that federal prosecutors believed they have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and falsifying paperwork for a firearm purchase in 2018.

White House spokesperson Ian Samms told The Hill in a statement that President Biden has said the investigation into his son, Hunter, would be handled independently by the Justice Department without interference from the administration. He noted that the U.S. attorney conducting the investigation was appointed by former President Trump.

“Since he took office and consistent with his campaign promise that he would restore the independence of the Justice Department when it comes to decision-making in criminal investigations, President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House. He has upheld that commitment,” Samms said.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during an April 2022 briefing that Biden has never had a conversation with the DOJ about any investigations into any of his family members.

Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office in 2021 to establish an administration-wide ethics pledge that included vowing to avoid “improper interference with investigative or prosecutorial decisions” by the DOJ.

The Hill has reached out to the DOJ and Chris Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, for comment. It has also reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, which is conducting the investigation, and Lytle for additional comment.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement that “it’s deeply concerning” that the Biden administration might be obstructing the investigation into Hunter Biden and pledged to hold any official involved in doing so accountable.

“Now it appears the Biden Administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing any consequences,” he said. “The House Oversight Committee will work to hold accountable anyone in the Biden Administration who may be covering up this criminal activity.”

Updated: 12:57 p.m.