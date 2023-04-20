Harris on mass shootings: It’s ‘pitiful’ that Congress can’t ‘stand up to the NRA’

Vice President Harris slammed Congress on Thursday for lacking “the courage to stand up” to the National Rifle Association (NRA) and pass gun safety laws in the wake of several recent mass shootings.

“I just think it is pitiful that the people in the United States Congress do not have the courage to stand up to the gun lobby, stand up to the NRA, and say, “Look, I support Second Amendment, but we need reasonable gun safety laws,’” Harris said during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The vice president emphasized that the Second Amendment and gun safety laws are not at odds with one another.

“We shouldn’t have to be presented with this false choice, which suggests you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris told Hudson. “That’s a false choice.”

“It is reasonable that we would have background checks because it is reasonable that you might want to know if someone has been found by a court to be a danger to themselves or others before they can buy a gun,” she continued. “It’s just reasonable. It’s just reasonable. It is reasonable to say that weapons of war have no place on the streets of America.”

The calls for additional gun safety laws come as the U.S. continues to face an endless string of mass shootings.

Four people were killed and 32 were injured at a girl’s “sweet sixteen” birthday party last weekend in Dadeville, Ala. Earlier last week, an employee opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Ky., killing five people and injuring eight more.

Harris recently met with two Democratic lawmakers from the Tennessee House of Representatives who were expelled from the chamber for leading a protest in the wake of a shooting at a Nashville, Tenn., elementary school that left three 9-year-old students and three staff members dead.