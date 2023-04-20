Biden reportedly prepping for 2024 announcement next week

President Biden is reportedly preparing to announce plans to run for re-election as early as next week.

The Washington Post first reported Thursday that Biden’s team is eyeing a video launch for Tuesday, which would coincide with the four-year anniversary of when he launched his 2020 bid.

The Associated Press, Bloomberg and USA Today later confirmed an announcement could happen next week.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on those reports.

One source close to the administration told The Hill that Biden may announce next week. Another source familiar with talks told The Hill “soon” when asked about the timing.

One Democratic official close to the Biden administration noted in an interview that former President Barack Obama announced his own re-election in April 2011 via an online video, a strategy the Biden team may seek to emulate in lieu of a larger event with more fanfare.

The White House has not yet released the president’s full schedule for next week, though he will host the president of South Korea on Wednesday for a state visit and will likely attend the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner next Saturday.

Biden has also reportedly invited donors from his 2020 campaign to Washington for a meeting in the coming days, the latest sign the White House is laying the foundation for a looming campaign launch.

“Any announcement or anything that is related to 2024 certainly will not come from here,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday when asked about the meeting.

Biden, who is 80, has repeatedly said in public he intends to run for re-election, telling reporters last week after a trip to Ireland he would announce his plans “relatively soon.” But the date of a formal announcement has repeatedly slipped as real world events have intervened.

Meanwhile, a number of White House allies believe there is no rush for Biden to formally declare, noting it would trigger fundraising reporting requirements and could distract from infighting among Republicans.