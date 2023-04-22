trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

DOJ sends letter urging judges to watch out for discriminatory fees

by Julia Shapero - 04/22/23 5:43 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/22/23 5:43 PM ET
A sign marks an entrance to the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sent a letter to state, local and juvenile courts on Thursday, warning judges to watch out for fees and fines that could unfairly burden low-income individuals and minors.

DOJ officials said in the “Dear Colleague” letter that excessive fees and fines could violate the Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments and suggested that judges consider individuals’ economic circumstances and ability to pay when determining fees, as well as punishments for nonpayment.

“Imposing and enforcing fines and fees on individuals who cannot afford to pay them has been shown to cause profound harm,” the letter said, adding that individuals that confront escalating debt often “face repeated, unnecessary incarceration for nonpayment of fines and fees; experience extended periods of probation and parole; are subjected to changes in immigration status; and lose their employment, driver’s license, voting rights, or home.”

“This practice far too often traps individuals and their families in a cycle of poverty and punishment that can be nearly impossible to escape,” the agency added.

The department noted that unjust fees tend to disproportionately impact low-income communities and people of color and urged courts to consider whether required payments have disproportionate effects based on race or other characteristics, “even in the absence of intentional discrimination.”

The push against discriminatory fines gained traction in the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown in 2014, according to The New York Times. Brown, a Black teenager, was fatally shot by police in Ferguson, Mo. 

A 2015 DOJ investigation in the wake of the shooting found that the disproportionate impact of Ferguson’s fines and fees on Black residents constituted intentional discrimination.

Tags Discrimination DOJ Justice Department Michael Brown

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. 8 people, including 12-year-old, injured in two shootings in Washington, D.C.
  3. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  4. Progressive Democrat brings pitch to rural America
  5. Alabama secretary of early childhood education forced out over ...
  6. House GOP, Bragg reach agreement for ex-prosecutor to testify in Trump ...
  7. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  8. California man who was exonerated after 20 years in prison launches bid for ...
  9. Majority of adults have been personally affected by extreme weather, climate ...
  10. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  11. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  12. The mifepristone ruling lacks both standing and merit — will SCOTUS preserve ...
  13. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  14. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  15. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  16. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  17. NAACP sues over Mississippi legislation expanding state power in Jackson
  18. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
Load more

Video

See all Video