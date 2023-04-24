Biden says he will launch reelection bid ‘real soon’

President Biden on Monday told reporters that he will officially launch his reelection bid “soon,” as politics watchers are expecting an announcement as early as Tuesday.

“I told you I’m planning on running. I’ll let you know real soon,” the president told reporters when asked about his 2024 plans at the White House.

His updates comes just a couple of weeks after he said in Ireland that he would make a 2024 announcement “relatively soon.”

Biden and top aides have for months said that he intends to run again amid questions over the timing of an announcement and whether his age will be an issue for a reelection bid. Biden turned 80 in November.

Multiple outlets reported Thursday that Biden and his team are preparing to announce his reelection via video on Tuesday, while a source close to the administration told The Hill that Biden may announce next week.

An announcement next Tuesday would be on the fourth anniversary of Biden launching his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019.

It also would come after Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) earlier this month announced that next year’s convention would take place in Chicago. Top Democratic donors are reportedly expected to meet with Biden this week ahead of a likely campaign.