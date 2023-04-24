Trump bashes ‘failure’ Biden ahead of expected campaign announcement

Former President Trump bashes President Biden, referring to the current president’s administration as a “failure” in a statement issued Monday, a day before Biden is expected to announce his plans to run for re-election in 2024.

“You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years,” Trump said in a lengthy statement on Monday. “Not even close.”

Trump noted a slew of issues Biden has faced during the first few years in office that include inflation, immigration, crime and education. Trump also touched on Biden’s foreign policy record, noting the recent U.S. troop withdrawal and eventual Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Russia-Ukraine war, and ongoing tensions with China.

“With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection. You know what happened in the last election: they cheated, and they rigged the election,” Trump said in his statement. “But I promise you this: when I stand on that debate stage and compare our records, it will be Radical Democrats’ worst nightmare because there’s never been a record as bad as they have, and our country has never been through so much.”

“There has never been a greater contrast between two successive administrations in all of American history. Ours being greatness, and theirs being failure,” Trump added.

In conclusion, Trump added that: “With your support in the election, we will defeat Joe Biden in 2024. We will rescue our economy. We will crush inflation. We will stop the invasion on our southern border. We will restore our Nation’s dignity. And we will prevent World War III from happening. Together, we will all Make America Great Again!”

Former President Trump, who announced his third presidential campaign at his Mar-a-Lago estate last November, became the first-ever current or former U.S. president criminally charged after being indicted in New York City earlier this month.

Trump was charged in connection with a six-figure payment that his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to silence her allegations that the two had an affair, which Trump denies. Trump, who is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan, has pleaded not guilty to all counts against him during his arraignment.

Trump’s statement comes as Biden told reporters on Monday that he will officially launch his reelection bid “real soon” as many are expecting Biden to launch his reelection bid as early as Tuesday.

Biden and top aides have mentioned for months that he intends to run again though questions loom over the timing of the announcement and concerns about Biden’s age. Biden turned 80 years old in November.