White House threatens veto of resolution to nix Biden truck pollution regulation

by Rachel Frazin - 04/26/23 4:08 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony honoring the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teachers of the Year in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden will veto a resolution that aims to undo his administration’s truck pollution regulations if the resolution makes it to his desk, the White House said Wednesday.

A vote is soon expected on the resolution, which takes aim at an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule that aims to cut releases of pollutants known as nitrogen oxides from heavy trucks by about half.

Exposure to nitrogen oxides can harm the respiratory system and are also components of acid rain. 

A White House statement stressed the regulation’s benefits for public health. 

“Over time, the final rule will prevent hundreds of premature deaths, thousands of childhood asthma cases, and millions of lost school-days every year for the tens of millions of Americans who live, work, and go to school near roadways with high truck volume including truck freight routes,” it said. 

“If Congress were to pass S.J. Res. 11, the President would veto it,” it continued, referring to the resolution to overturn the rule. 

Republicans have argued that the Biden rule is burdensome for the trucking industry, and could worsen inflation more broadly. 

“During a period of high inflation and supply chain disruptions, the last thing this country needs is more expensive freight costs and fewer truckers,” Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) who sponsored the resolution, said in a statement in February.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Wednesday that he will vote with Republicans to eliminate the rule. 

