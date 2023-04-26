trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House slams passage of House GOP debt limit bill: ‘No chance of becoming law’

by Brett Samuels - 04/26/23 7:02 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 04/26/23 7:02 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden makes opening remarks during a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum to discuss energy and climate change in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The White House on Wednesday blasted House Republicans after a vote to pass legislation pairing a debt limit increase with broader government spending cuts, calling the bill dead on arrival and urging Congress to pass a clean bill to avoid default.

“House Republicans have passed a bill that cuts veterans’ health care, education, Meals on Wheels, and public safety, takes away health care from millions of Americans, and sends manufacturing jobs overseas while they fight to extend the Trump tax cuts for the wealthiest and profitable corporations,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. 

“President Biden will never force middle class and working families to bear the burden of tax cuts for the wealthiest, as this bill does,” she continued. “The President has made clear this bill has no chance of becoming law.”

Jean-Pierre cited an old quote from former President Ronald Reagan about the importance of the U.S. meeting its obligations to argue Congressional Republicans have a responsibility to raise the debt limit.

“In our history, we have never defaulted on our debt or failed to pay our bills,” she said. “Congressional Republicans must act immediately and without conditions to avoid default and ensure that the full faith and credit of the United States is not put at risk. That is their job.”

The House on Wednesday voted to pass the Limit, Save, Grow Act, with 217 Republicans backing the bill and 215 lawmakers opposing it. Republican Reps. Ken Buck (Colo.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Tim Burchett (Tenn.) joined every voting Democrat in opposition.

The legislation would cap government funding hashed out by lawmakers annually as part of the appropriations process at fiscal 2022 levels, a move Democrats warn could amount to steep cuts to popular programs.

The measure would also limit spending growth to 1 percent annually over the next decade with a slew of other proposals aimed at curbing spending, including rolling back several Biden administration actions on student loans and beefing up work requirements for government assistance programs.

The bill is unlikely to go anywhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate, but the White House has said Biden will veto it in the event it reaches his desk.

Treasury Department officials have estimated that the government has until roughly June to raise the debt ceiling or risk a default, which could have catastrophic consequences for the economy.

Prescient Biden and White House officials have been adamant that Congress must pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling without conditions, pointing to decades of precedent under Democratic and Republican administrations. Biden has signaled he is willing to sit down with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for a separate conversation about government spending.

“I’m happy to meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended. That’s not negotiable,” Biden told reporters Wednesday at the end of a press conference with the South Korean president in the White House Rose Garden.

Tags Karine Jean-Pierre Ronald Reagan

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  2. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  3. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  4. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  5. House approves Republican debt limit plan in win for McCarthy, GOP
  6. Trump allies who stole from border wall donors sentenced to prison
  7. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  8. Montana House votes to censure transgender lawmaker
  9. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  10. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  11. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  12. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  13. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  14. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  15. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  16. Rush of diplomacy could be pivotal for Ukraine, Russia
  17. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  18. Trump ‘shocked’ to hear of Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
Load more

Video

See all Video