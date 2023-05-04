trending:

Administration

Biden expands sanction authorities to respond to violence in Sudan

by Brett Samuels - 05/04/23 11:04 AM ET
President Biden
President Biden speaks during an event to highlight National Small Business Week in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Biden also discussed Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) Limit, Save, Grow Act passed last week.

President Biden on Thursday called for an end to the violence among warring factions in Sudan and expanded his administration’s ability to sanction individuals who undermine peace and stability in the war-torn nation.

“The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy—and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy,” Biden said in a statement. 

“I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties,” he continued. “This violence, which has already stolen the lives of hundreds of civilians and began during the holy month of Ramadan, is unconscionable. It must end.”

Biden issued an executive order that expands the United States’ ability to sanction individuals or groups that are responsible for threatening security and peace in Sudan, as well as those who undermine a civilian democratic government or commit human rights abuses.

“The Sudanese people suffered thirty years under an authoritarian regime—but they never gave up on their commitment to democracy or their hope for a better future,” Biden said. “Their dedication brought down a dictator, only to endure a military takeover in October 2021, and now more violence among factions fighting for control.”

Fighting among warring generals in Sudan over the last several weeks has left hundreds dead and sent thousands fleeing the country.

The U.S. late last month conducted an airlift to evacuate staffers at the U.S. Embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. Thousands of U.S. citizens remain in the country, however.

Last week, U.S. drones provided cover for a bus convoy carrying hundreds of Americans to Port Sudan, where they could be evacuated from the country.

“Our diplomatic efforts to urge all parties to end the military conflict and allow unhindered humanitarian access continue, as do our efforts to assist those remaining Americans, including by providing them information on exit options,” Biden said Thursday.

