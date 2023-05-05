trending:

Administration

Biden to speak to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle for first interview since launching reelection

by Brett Samuels - 05/05/23 8:26 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden answers questions during a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House.

President Biden on Friday will sit down with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle for his first interview since announcing his reelection bid last week, the network announced.

The two will discuss, “the administration’s infrastructure agenda, the 2024 campaign and recently announced reelection bid, the shaping GOP field, looming debt ceiling crisis, and more,” the network said in a news release. The interview will air Friday at 10 p.m. eastern time.

Biden’s sit down with Ruhle is the first time he will speak at length about his reelection bid since it was announced last week. The president has had a relatively light public schedule in the time since, attending the White House Correspondents Dinner last Saturday and hosting a few events at the White House this week.

The interview also comes as some in the press have been critical of a lack of access to Biden. The president still has not conducted a one-on-one interview with a major newspaper, and he has held fewer press conferences than his predecessors.

Biden last sat down for a one-on-one with a major network in February, when he spoke to PBS Newshour.

