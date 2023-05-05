trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden, Harris pick up tacos in DC for Cinco de Mayo

by Alex Gangitano - 05/05/23 1:34 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 05/05/23 1:34 PM ET
President Biden pays for take-out as he arrives at Taqueria Habaneros with Vice President Harris
Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden pays for take-out as he arrives at Taqueria Habaneros with Vice President Harris in Washington, DC, on May 5, 2023.

President Biden and Vice President Harris took a quick jaunt to Northeast Washington to pick up tacos for Cinco de Mayo on Friday.

Their surprise and unplanned trip outside of the White House was to Taqueria Habanero, a Mexican restaurant in the Bryant Street shopping mall. 

The president ordered a chicken quesadilla, churros and an assortment of tacos for White House staff, according to the White House.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for photos with the staff at Taqueria Habanero restaurant, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Harris ordered mole enchiladas with chicken and an assortment of food for staff, as well, according to her office.

Biden and Harris took photographs with staff behind the register and in the kitchen when they arrived. They spent a few minutes inside the restaurant mingling with guests, including two young children and their parents.

On his way out, Biden waved to the crowd and held up the to-go bag when asked about his order. 

There are no plans for the White House to host a Cinco de Mayo event this year, but they hosted a celebration last year that involved Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

President Joe Biden speaks with workers at Taqueria Habanero restaurant on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The president also visited a local restaurant in D.C. to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in 2021. At the time, he used the visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas, a restaurant in Northeast D.C.’s Union Market, to highlight a restaurant assistance program as part of his coronavirus relief package.

— Updated 2:11 p.m.

Tags Andrés Manuel López Obrador Cinco de Mayo Joe Biden Kamala Harris President Biden Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  2. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  3. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  4. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  5. Florida legislature approves bill allowing DeSantis-appointed board to cancel ...
  6. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  7. Judicial activist urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ in arranged payment to ...
  8. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  9. Ukrainian lawmaker punches Russian official at conference in Turkey
  10. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  11. Rochelle Walensky exits as CDC chief
  12. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  13. DeSantis on presidential run: ‘You either gotta put up or shut up’
  14. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  15. Watch live: DHS Secretary Mayorkas holds border visit press conference
  16. Amazon settles case after driver totaled woman’s car in her driveway
  17. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  18. Zaslav defends CNN’s Trump town hall: ‘All voices should be heard’
Load more

Video

See all Video