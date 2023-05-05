Biden, Harris pick up tacos in DC for Cinco de Mayo

President Biden and Vice President Harris took a quick jaunt to Northeast Washington to pick up tacos for Cinco de Mayo on Friday.

Their surprise and unplanned trip outside of the White House was to Taqueria Habanero, a Mexican restaurant in the Bryant Street shopping mall.

The president ordered a chicken quesadilla, churros and an assortment of tacos for White House staff, according to the White House.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for photos with the staff at Taqueria Habanero restaurant, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Harris ordered mole enchiladas with chicken and an assortment of food for staff, as well, according to her office.

Biden and Harris took photographs with staff behind the register and in the kitchen when they arrived. They spent a few minutes inside the restaurant mingling with guests, including two young children and their parents.

On his way out, Biden waved to the crowd and held up the to-go bag when asked about his order.

There are no plans for the White House to host a Cinco de Mayo event this year, but they hosted a celebration last year that involved Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

President Joe Biden speaks with workers at Taqueria Habanero restaurant on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The president also visited a local restaurant in D.C. to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in 2021. At the time, he used the visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas, a restaurant in Northeast D.C.’s Union Market, to highlight a restaurant assistance program as part of his coronavirus relief package.

— Updated 2:11 p.m.