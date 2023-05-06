trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden congratulates King Charles, Queen Camilla on their coronation

by Jared Gans - 05/06/23 8:26 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/06/23 8:26 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden waves following an event to highlight National Small Business Week in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Biden also discussed Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) Limit, Save, Grow Act passed last week.

President Biden on Saturday congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation, saying he is pleased that first lady Jill Biden could be present in the United Kingdom to join them for the ceremony. 

“Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples. I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion,” Biden tweeted

The president did not attend the event as U.S. presidents have traditionally not attended the coronations of British monarchs, but the first lady led the U.S. delegation.

“It’s an honor to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries,” she said in an Instagram post on Thursday upon arriving in the country. 

Buckingham Palace had said international representatives from 203 countries, including about 100 heads of state, were expected to attend. 

The president spoke with Charles last month to congratulate him on the upcoming coronation and emphasize the relationship between the United States and United Kingdom. He also told the king that he wants to meet in person at a future date. 

Jill Biden met and took a picture with Kate, Princess of Wales, and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska after she arrived. 

President Dwight Eisenhower did not attend the coronation of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953 but also sent a delegation to represent the U.S. Elizabeth died after a 70-year rule in September, ending the longest reign in British history. 

The president and first lady attended her funeral.

Tags British Monarchy coronation Elizabeth II Jill Biden Jill Biden Joe Biden King Charles King Charles III Queen Camilla

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  2. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  3. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  4. McConnell warns he won’t back debt-ceiling increase without ‘substantive’ ...
  5. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  6. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  7. Why Trump’s strategy of skipping a GOP debate is so risky
  8. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  9. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  10. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  11. State supreme courts up the stakes for Democrats in 2024
  12. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  13. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  14. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  15. Jan. 6 rioter receives longest sentence yet for using pepper spray, chair to ...
  16. Five awkward questions that hang over the coronation of King Charles III 
  17. DeSantis signs bill giving governor-backed board power to upend Disney deals
  18. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
Load more

Video

See all Video