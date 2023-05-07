trending:

Administration

Biden to address graduates at Howard University, Air Force Academy

by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 8:33 AM ET
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2023, about National Small Business Week. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden will deliver commencement addresses to graduates at Howard University next week and at the U.S. Air Force Academy next month. 

Biden will be in Washington, D.C. to speak to Howard University on May 13, the White House announced on Saturday. The historically Black university is Vice President Kamala Harris’s alma mater. 

“I’m honored to announce that @POTUS will serve as the commencement orator for Howard’s 155th Commencement,” said Howard University Wayne A. I. Frederick on Twitter. “We look forward to welcoming and recognizing him for his contributions toward expanding higher education and empowering local communities.”

The president spoke last year at his own alma mater, the University of Delaware, and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. 

This year on June 1, the president will travel to El Paso County, Colo., to give remarks at the Air Force Academy.

Biden had said last month during a ceremony to award a football trophy to the academy that the students were “going to get stuck with me being your commencement speaker.” The school confirmed the plans on Saturday.

