Biden knocks Republicans, calls for assault weapons ban after latest Texas mass shooting

President Biden took aim at Republicans for not taking action in the wake of the latest Texas mass shooting that left nine people dead and again called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

“Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables. Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug. Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough,” Biden said in a statement Sunday.

“Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe,” he added.

A gunman opened fire in a shopping mall outside of Dallas on Saturday, which left nine people dead, including the gunman. An additional seven people were injured and hospitalized, including three people in critical condition, according to local authorities.

Biden, who has often reiterated his call for an assault weapons ban after mass shootings across the country, also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the shooting victims on Sunday until May 11. This includes lowering the staffs at public government buildings throughout the United States, as well as embassies and other military bases overseas.

Biden also said in his statement on Sunday that federal, state and local agencies are working together to investigate the shooting, and that he directed federal agencies to provide any additional support. He said that while the U.S. has made “some progress,” more action is needed to address gun violence in the country.

“Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time. Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar,” he said in the statement.

“And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts. More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence,” he said.