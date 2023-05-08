trending:

Administration

Bidens to welcome LSU women’s basketball team to White House

by Alex Gangitano - 05/08/23 11:20 AM ET
LSU forward Angel Reese waves to fans as the women’s NCAA college national champion basketball team paraded across campus in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Hilary Scheinuk/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the Louisiana State University (LSU) women’s basketball team and the University of Connecticut (UConn) men’s basketball team to the White House later this month after they both won their respective championships.

The May 24 visit comes after the controversy surrounding the first lady initially suggesting that the runners-up of the women’s championship would also be invited for a White House visit.

The first lady had suggested that the Iowa Hawkeyes should also be invited to the White House during a speech. After receiving criticism over her remarks, which some said insulted the mostly Black LSU Tigers team, Biden’s office walked back her suggestion the following day. 

LSU star forward Angel Reese initially said that she wouldn’t accept Biden’s apology. She also had said the LSU team refused to meet with the first lady before the championship game, noting their dissatisfaction that President Biden had chosen LSU to lose in the second round of the tournament.

Reese had also said that she would go visit the Obamas over going to the White House. 

Reese then said last month that she will go to the White House after all.

“In the beginning we were hurt. It was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything,” Reese said on “SportsCenter.”

“You don’t get that experience ever,” she added, referring to visiting the White House. “And I know my team probably wants to go for sure, and my coaches are supportive of that, so I’m going to do what’s best for the team, and we’ve decided we’re going to go.”

