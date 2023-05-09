Biden slammed for not doing more press conferences by Washington Post

President Biden was slammed for not doing more press conferences by the Washington Post editorial board, which called him a ‘news media evader.’

In the op-ed, entitled ‘Biden no longer does press conferences. That’s not acceptable,’ the board pointed out that Biden has not done a single solo news conference so far in 2023 and has conducted two joint news conferences with a visiting foreign leader.

“President Biden hasn’t dropped the microphone; he appears to have lost it. Mr. Biden is turning into a news media evader, and it’s harmful to his presidency and the nation. In the past 100 years, only Presidents Richard M. Nixon and Ronald Reagan averaged fewer news conferences than Mr. Biden,” the board wrote.

The board also argued that Biden doesn’t interact informally with the media much, although the White House, when pressed about the lack of news conferences by the president, argues that he answers questions informally from the media frequently.

“The president and his team promised transparency. Instead, he is stonewalling the media,” the board wrote.

The board pointed out that when Biden makes remarks, like he did on Monday alongside Transportation Sec. Buttigieg, he tends to walk off and ignore shouted questions from the press.

The president joked about not taking questions during his speech at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, saying, “In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office. I’ll talk for 10 minutes, take zero questions and cheerfully walk away.”

In pressing Biden to do more press conferences, the board argued that it would give confidence to Americans that he can do the job as president.

“Taking questions from the media promotes public accountability. It also shows that the president is willing to defend his positions and instills confidence that he can do the job. It is widely known that Mr. Biden is gaffe-prone and that news conferences are not his forte. But as he runs for a second term, he should be eager to show he can handle all aspects of the job,” the board wrote.