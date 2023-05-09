trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to be first sitting president to visit Papua New Guinea

by Alex Gangitano - 05/09/23 10:28 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 05/09/23 10:28 AM ET
Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape speaks at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart in Port Moresby on January 12, 2023. – Albanese called for a “swift” new security deal with Papua New Guinea, as his government seeks to parry China’s expanding influence in the Pacific. (Photo by ANDREW KUTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden will visit Papua New Guinea later this month, a trip that will make him the first sitting U.S. president to travel to the Pacific Island country.

The president will stop in Papua New Guinea while he is traveling from the Group of Seven (G7) Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, Japan to the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney, Australia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday.

He will meet with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea to “discuss ways to deepen cooperation on challenges critical to the region and to the United States such as combating climate change, protecting maritime resources, and advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth,” according to Jean-Pierre.

She said that the United States has “deep historical and people-to-people ties with the Pacific Islands” and the historic visit will further reinforce the partnership.

Biden will attend the G7 in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 and the Quad Leaders’ summit in Sydney on May 24.

Papua New Guinea, the third largest island country in the world, is just north of Australia and, while largely undeveloped, is a rich in natural resources like crude oil, gold, and copper.

Marape said in April that Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the capital, Port Moresby, on May 22, Reuters reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Papua New Guinea in 2018 for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders Meeting. Former Vice President Mike Pence represented the U.S. at that summit.

Tags Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Mike Pence

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  2. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  3. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  4. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  5. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  6. Pressure grows on Biden to bend in debt ceiling talks
  7. Financial markets brace for default as Biden, Republicans dig in on debt limit 
  8. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  9. Man shot teen girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say
  10. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  11. Melania Trump on husband’s reelection bid: ‘He has my support’
  12. Liz Cheney launches new ad in New Hampshire attacking Trump
  13. Whitmer’s sister announces bid for Lawler’s seat
  14. Rubio calls for Congress to bar SNAP purchases of soda, junk foods
  15. Mortgage credit availability falls to lowest level in decade
  16. CNN most politically polarizing news source: survey
  17. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  18. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video