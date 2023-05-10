Harris to deliver commencement address at West Point

Vice President Harris will speak at the commencement ceremony at West Point later this month, becoming the first woman to do so.

Harris, who is the first woman to be elected vice president, will speak at the New York military academy on May 27, officials from the vice president’s office confirmed.

The president and vice president typically deliver commencement speeches at U.S. military academies. Biden will speak on June 1 at the Air Force Academy’s commencement ceremony.

As vice president, Harris has in previous years addressed the Coast Guard Academy and the Naval Academy.

ABC News first reported that Harris would speak at West Point.