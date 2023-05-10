Watch live: DHS secretary gives update on lifting of Title 42

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday morning will update reporters on the Biden administration’s plans ahead of the lifting of the Title 42 public health order later this week.

The Trump-era policy, which expires late Thursday, allows border officials to quickly expel asylum-seeking migrants they encounter at the border.

An influx of migrants is expected when Title 42 expires.

State Department representatives will also take part in Wednesday’s briefing.

