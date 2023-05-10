trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Georgia Bulldogs turn down White House trip

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/10/23 12:26 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/10/23 12:26 PM ET
Associated Press/David Goldman

The Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning national champions of college football, have declined an invitation to visit the White House, citing a scheduling conflict. 

“The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12,” the University of Georgia (UGA) athletic association said in a statement Tuesday, noting that the June 12 date for the invitation “is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.” 

The Bulldogs defeated the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in a 65-7 rout in January to take home their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy. 

“Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year,” the statement adds. “However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

According to The Associated Press, the initial event was described by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment on the matter. 

For the third straight year, a college football national champion won’t be attending the White House for an annual visit, CNN reported. The Bulldogs and its Southeastern Conference rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide, didn’t visit the White House the last two years due to COVID-19 related reasons. 

The news comes as the White House announced earlier this week that it will welcome both the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers women’s basketball team and the University of Connecticut Huskies men’s basketball team May 26 to celebrate their recent championship victories.

LSU’s invitation comes a month after the team’s star player, forward Angel Reese, criticized the first lady for her initial suggestion that both LSU and the runner-ups, the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, should come to the White House. The White House initially walked back Biden’s suggestion.

Tags College football Jill Biden Jill Biden Joe Biden President Biden The Biden Administration University of Georgia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  2. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  3. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  4. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  5. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. Here’s what Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals have said about the E. Jean Carroll ...
  8. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  9. Ex-DC officer rips CNN for Trump town hall: He ‘tried to get me killed’
  10. Biden rules limit asylum as White House grapples with end of Title 42
  11. Santos accused of using donor money to buy designer clothes
  12. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
  13. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  14. DeSantis won the first round against Disney: He should have walked away
  15. Manchin says he will vote against Biden’s EPA nominees
  16. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  17. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  18. FDA advisers endorse over-the-counter birth control pill
Load more

Video

See all Video