Administration

Biden trolls Trump over CNN town hall

by Jared Gans - 05/10/23 9:47 PM ET
President Biden trolled former President Trump on Wednesday over a contentious appearance at a CNN town hall on Wednesday, with Biden asking for supporters to donate to his reelection campaign if they don’t want “four more years of that.”

“It’s simple, folks. Do you want four more years of that? If you don’t, pitch in to our campaign,” Biden tweeted

Biden’s tweet came after more than an hour of sometimes-intense exchanges between Trump and CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins over a range of topics, including his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and whether he would accept the results of the 2024 election. 

The town hall also included applause from the audience during some of Trump’s answer, including when he disparaged author E. Jean Carroll when asked about being found liable for sexual battery and defamation against her.

Trump repeatedly voiced his false claims that voter fraud compromised the 2020 election. He also defended the phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger he made in which he urged Raffensperger to find the votes needed for him to win the election, 

Trump also refused to say that he would accept the results of the 2024 election no matter who wins. He said he would accept the election if it was “honest.” 

“If I think it’s an honest election, I would be honored to,” he said. 

The White House press pool traveling with Biden reported that the president did not watch the town hall while on Air Force One on his way back from a trip to New York. The report indicated that televisions were tuned in to CNN on the plane’s flight to the destination earlier on Wednesday but were switched to MSNBC on the way back.

