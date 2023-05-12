trending:

Migrant child dies in US custody

by Alex Gangitano - 05/12/23 2:49 PM ET
A migrant child has died in U.S. custody and a medical investigation conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been opened, officials confirmed Friday.

“It is sad news, it is deeply saddening to hear, and we are certainly aware of the tragic loss and our hearts go out to the family,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She said a medical investigation was opened May 10. An HHS spokesperson said local law enforcement and Florida’s Department of Children and Families have been notified, and the HHS Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children is “closely reviewing the case.”

Jean-Pierre declined to say whether President Biden would reach out to the family of the child. She added that she hasn’t spoken to the president about the incident.

“Being a mother and celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, it is very devastating news,” she said.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to Fox News there was a death at the border involving a child. Reports have surfaced that the child, a boy, was in custody by the department for weeks and migrated from Honduras.

The child died in the days leading up to the lifting of Title 42, which occurred at midnight Friday morning. Officials have been warning migrants that the border is not open in the lead-up to the lifting of the COVID-era policy, which allowed for the rapid expulsion of asylum seekers.

Officials said on Friday they have not seen an uptick of migrants at the southern border since the policy expired, but that asylum officers must work throughout the weekend to help process claims.

