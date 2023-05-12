trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden taps ex-House Democratic campaign chief Patrick Maloney for OECD ambassador

by Alex Gangitano - 05/12/23 3:29 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 05/12/23 3:29 PM ET
AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., speaks to a reporter before an event in Armonk, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

President Biden plans to nominate former House Democratic campaign chief, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), for representative of the United States to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Maloney lost his seat as the House flipped to GOP control last year, while he was at the helm of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Biden’s nomination announced on Friday would give Maloney the rank of ambassador on behalf of the U.S. at the Paris-based OECD, which is an intergovernmental organization made up of more than 30 democracies with market-based economies.

Maloney would replace the current ambassador, former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell (D), who was nominated Friday to serve as ambassador to Italy. Maloney and Markell’s nominations will require Senate confirmation.

Biden noted in a statement that Maloney chaired both the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee and the House Agriculture Committee’s Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development Subcommittee.

Before Congress, he served as former President Clinton’s White House staff secretary, helped found a financial services software company, and worked as a partner at two global law firms, Biden noted.

Maloney was the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected to Congress from New York and, having been elected to House leadership in 2020, is the highest-ranking openly LGBTQ person to serve in the House.

His name was floated by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for secretary of Labor when Marty Walsh first announced he was stepping down and before current nominee Julie Su was named. Pelosi at the time said she would love to see Maloney in public service, adding that it’s up to the White House if that means Labor secretary or another spot.

Tags Jack Markell Joe Biden Sean Patrick Maloney

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  2. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  3. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  4. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  5. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  6. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  7. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  8. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  9. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  10. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  11. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  12. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  13. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  14. Lacking the vote, students wear their politics, with T-shirts drawing free ...
  15. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  16. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  17. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
  18. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
Load more

Video

See all Video