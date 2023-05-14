trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Mayorkas: Border Patrol sees 50 percent decrease in migration after Title 42 ends

by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 12:49 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 12:49 PM ET
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas
Greg Nash
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is seen before a hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2024 budget for the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that the Border Patrol has seen a 50 percent drop in encounters at the southern border in the days following the expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that allowed the rapid expulsions of asylum-seekers.

“In fact, over the past two days, the United States Border Patrol has seen an approximately 50 percent drop in the number of people encountered at our southern border as compared to the numbers earlier this week before Title 42 came to an end midnight on Thursday,” Mayorkas told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on “This Week”

Title 42 ended last week, sparking concerns among lawmakers and officials that a surge of migrants would try to cross the U.S. border. Officials were expecting a heavy influx of migrants, but officials said they had yet to see a change in migrant levels in the immediate hours after the rule expired.

In preparation for the surge, the Biden administration allocated more resources to the border, including sending 24,000 border agents, along with military troops and asylum officers.

Mayorkas also denied on Sunday that the Biden administration’s immigration policy is equivalent to former President Trump’s. He said those immigrants who have not tried to seek relief in other countries would need a “higher threshold of proof” to qualify for asylum in the U.S., and reiterated that the Biden administration’s policy is “not an asylum ban.”

Tags Alejandro Mayorkas Alejandro Mayorkas border security Joe Biden Title 42

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Democrats press Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  4. GOP lawmaker dings McCarthy for ‘demonizing’ illegal immigrants
  5. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  6. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  7. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  8. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  9. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  10. Social Security COLA to drop significantly in 2024, senior group predicts
  11. The fallout from CNN’s Trump town hall
  12. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  13. Kentucky’s bitter GOP governor primary comes to a head
  14. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  15. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  16. Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 
  17. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  18. The Memo: How CNN gave Trump his best campaign moment so far
Load more

Video

See all Video