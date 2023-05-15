Biden taps cancer center director Monica Bertagnolli to lead NIH

President Biden on Monday announced the nomination of National Cancer Institute (NCI) Director Monica Bertagnolli to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Bertagnolli is a cancer surgeon who has led NCI, a unit of NIH, since October. The top post of NIH has been vacant since Francis Collins left the agency in December 2021. Collins, who was appointed by former President Obama, served for more than 12 years.

“Dr. Bertagnolli is a world-class physician-scientist whose vision and leadership will ensure NIH continues to be an engine of innovation to improve the health of the American people,” Biden said in a statement, adding that Bertagnolli “has spent her career pioneering scientific discovery and pushing the boundaries of what is possible to improve cancer prevention and treatment for patients, and ensuring that patients in every community have access to quality care.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Bertagnolli would be only the second woman to be the permanent NIH director.

Biden has made cancer research a priority of his administration, launching a revamped cancer “moonshot” program with the goal of reducing the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years.

In mid-December, Bertagnolli announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and was receiving treatment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Bertagnolli is likely to face difficult questions from senators about the agency’s COVID-19 response and its spending priorities. Biden’s 2024 budget request proposed $51.1 billion for the NIH.

She may also face questions about drug pricing. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) recently told the White House he would oppose any health nominee who does not commit to fighting for lower drug prices.