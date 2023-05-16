trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden administration to launch workforce hubs in Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania

by Alex Gangitano - 05/16/23 5:00 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 05/16/23 5:00 AM ET
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc., in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Biden administration is launching workforce hubs in the coming months in what it says is an effort to meet the demands for labor driven by infrastructure and manufacturing investments.

The hubs will begin in a number of states that are also key 2024 battlegrounds, including Arizona, Georgia and Ohio. 

The hubs are aimed to “ensure a diverse and skilled workforce” through apprenticeship programs and in partnership with state and local officials, employers, unions, community colleges, high schools, and other stakeholders. 

The first hubs will launch this summer in Phoenix, Ariz.; Columbus, Ohio; Baltimore, Md.; Augusta, Ga.; and Pittsburgh, Pa.

The regions are places where the administration says it noticed significant investments in certain industries — like in Phoenix for the semiconductor industry and in Augusta for the solar and electric vehicle industry, a senior administration official said.

The administration says it is creating the hubs to help find workers needed because of other legislation it has championed, including the bipartisan infrastructure law, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the COVID-19 relief package. Officials said that all those pieces of legislation have led to a demand for workers. 

The administration plans to use the first five cities as models to replicate across the country, officials said, but didn’t preview what other states might be a hub next.

Officials said the hubs would not require new federal funding.

The administration also announced it is launching a workforce “sprint” for jobs in the advanced manufacturing space, like for semiconductors, clean energy, medicine. It will focus on jobs that don’t require a four-year college degree and aims to expand apprenticeships and education.

First lady Jill Biden will highlight the announcements on Tuesday during remarks at the Department of Labor’s Vision 2030 National Workforce Convening.

Tags Jill Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators: Trump’s legal problems won’t stop him from winning ...
  2. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  3. GOP watches as Trump’s problems with suburban women go on display
  4. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  5. Five things to know about where debt ceiling talks stand
  6. Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute
  7. Trump reacts to Durham FBI report: ‘Scammed’
  8. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  9. Mexican ambassador lashes out at Kennedy for ‘racist and xenophobic insults’
  10. How the pandemic turned Florida red
  11. At least 4 dead in New Mexico mass shooting: police
  12. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  13. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  14. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  15. The Memo: Nonexistent ‘border surge’ scrambles immigration politics 
  16. Connolly staffers injured in baseball bat attack in district office
  17. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  18. Federal prosecutors move to drop all charges against Andrew Gillum
Load more

Video

See all Video