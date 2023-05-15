trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

by Brett Samuels - 05/15/23 6:36 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 05/15/23 6:36 PM ET
Vice President Harris
Greg Nash
Vice President Harris speaks during an event to highlight National Small Business Week in the Rose Garden of the White House in is Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 1, 2023.

The White House on Monday released financial disclosure forms for President Biden and Vice President Harris, offering a glimpse into some of the outside sources of income the two reported in the past year.

The forms, which cover 2022, showed little change from the previous year, though Biden earned less in book royalties compared to 2021.

The disclosure indicated that Biden earned between $2,500 and $5,000 on his 2017 memoir “Promise Me, Dad,” and less than $201 on his 2007 memoir “Promises to Keep.” In 2021, Biden earned roughly $30,000 in book royalties.

First lady Jill Biden reported earning between $5,001 and $15,000 in royalties on her 2020 children’s book “Joey — The Story of Joe Biden,” and less than $1,000 in royalties on her 2012 children’s book “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops.”

In 2021, she had earned between $15,000 and $50,000 in royalties.

The form also showed the Bidens own assets worth between $1.09 million and $2.57 million based on reported investments and holdings. The couple owe between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage on their Delaware home.

Harris reported earning roughly $42,000 on her 2019 memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” as well as $40,209 on her 2019 children’s book “SuperHeroes Are Everywhere.”

In April, the White House disclosed the 2022 tax return forms for both the Bidens and Harris and her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff. The Bidens reported nearly $580,000 in income, while Harris and husband reported earning $457,000.

Tags Doug Emhoff Douglas Emhoff Jill Biden Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP watches as Trump’s problems with suburban women go on display
  2. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  3. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  4. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  5. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  6. Trump reacts to Durham FBI report: ‘Scammed’
  7. Connolly staffers hospitalized after baseball bat attack in district office
  8. GOP faces critical test on abortion in North Carolina
  9. Scarborough mocks GOP lawmaker over ‘missing’ Biden informant
  10. Rudy Giuliani sued for $10 million over sexual assault allegations
  11. Mexican ambassador lashes out at Kennedy for ‘racist and xenophobic insults’
  12. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  13. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  14. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  15. READ: Durham report on Trump-Russia investigation
  16. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  17. Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute
  18. Manchin ratchets up battle with Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video