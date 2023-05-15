White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

The White House on Monday released financial disclosure forms for President Biden and Vice President Harris, offering a glimpse into some of the outside sources of income the two reported in the past year.

The forms, which cover 2022, showed little change from the previous year, though Biden earned less in book royalties compared to 2021.

The disclosure indicated that Biden earned between $2,500 and $5,000 on his 2017 memoir “Promise Me, Dad,” and less than $201 on his 2007 memoir “Promises to Keep.” In 2021, Biden earned roughly $30,000 in book royalties.

First lady Jill Biden reported earning between $5,001 and $15,000 in royalties on her 2020 children’s book “Joey — The Story of Joe Biden,” and less than $1,000 in royalties on her 2012 children’s book “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops.”

In 2021, she had earned between $15,000 and $50,000 in royalties.

The form also showed the Bidens own assets worth between $1.09 million and $2.57 million based on reported investments and holdings. The couple owe between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage on their Delaware home.

Harris reported earning roughly $42,000 on her 2019 memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” as well as $40,209 on her 2019 children’s book “SuperHeroes Are Everywhere.”

In April, the White House disclosed the 2022 tax return forms for both the Bidens and Harris and her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff. The Bidens reported nearly $580,000 in income, while Harris and husband reported earning $457,000.