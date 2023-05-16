trending:

‘A steadfast defender of women’s rights:’ Biden honors Pelosi at EMILY’s List gala

by Alex Gangitano - 05/16/23 9:47 PM ET
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden speaks as Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., listens at the 2023 We Are EMILY National Gala, a fundraiser for EMILY’s List, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden on Tuesday evening took an unplanned trip to the EMILY’s List gala in Washington, D.C., to honor former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who he praised as a defender of women’s rights.

“Nancy Pelosi is going down in history as one of the most consequential speakers in American history,” Biden said at the event. “Not because she’s a woman but because she’s so incredible.”

EMILY’s List, which works to support female candidates who are pro-abortion rights, honored Pelosi at its 2023 national gala in The Anthem at the Wharf area of southwest D.C.

Biden, during his roughly six-minute-long remarks, named some of Pelosi’s achievements, including passing the Affordable Care Act and the American Rescue Plan and her response to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“She’s been a steadfast defender of women’s rights,” he added. He called Pelosi onto the stage and the two clasped hands and declared “We are EMILY!” in unison while raising their hands over their heads.

Biden thanked Vice President Harris for her work on abortion rights, noting that she is “leading on this issue” from the White House. Harris spoke at the gala earlier on Tuesday, before the president arrived.

The White House had called a lid for the day earlier on Tuesday, indicating there would be no more public events. But, it then lifted the lid for the president to attend the gala.

EMILY’s List has announced they will target 23 House Republicans over their positions on abortion rights ahead of the 2024 elections, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year.

Also on Tuesday evening, the White House condemned Republican state legislators in North Carolina for overturning Gov. Roy Cooper’s (D) veto of a bill that will prohibit abortions in the state after 12 weeks.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the bill in a statement “out of touch with the majority of North Carolinians,” adding that it “will make it even more difficult for women to get the reproductive health care they need.”

